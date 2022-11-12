Mailula-inspired Mamelodi Sundowns tear Orlando Pirates apart to clinch Carling Black Label Cup
- Mailula was in his element as he grabbed a brace
- Masandawana won the Carling Black Label Cup for the first time
- The two Gauteng giants will meet again on December 31
WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana proved too strong for the Buccaneers in the final of the one-day tournament. Cassius Mailula, Grant Kekana and Sphelele Mkhulise grabbed first half goals to hand Sundowns a 3-0 lead at half-time. The Tshwane giants did not take their foot off the pedal after the restart and Mailula grabbed his brace to extend the lead to 4-0. Pirates had a few chances, but the Soweto giants could not beat Denis Onyango in Masandawana's goal-posts. Ultimately, a rampant Sundowns side emerged as 4-0 winners.
ALL EYES ON: Mailula with the promising striker having produced a Man of the Match performance in the semi-finals as he inspired Masandawana to a 3-0 win over AmaZulu FC.
The 21-year-old continued his great form in the final as he came off the bench - replacing the injured Haashim Domingo in the 25th minute and he grabbed a brace to propel his side to a big win.
THE BIGGER PICTURE?: Sundowns were crowned champions of the high-profile unofficial tournament - winning it for the first time in the club's history.
The Tshwane giants pocketed R1 million in prize money plus R2 million participation fee and a trophy.
Furthermore, Masandawana avenged last month's heavy defeat to Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash - losing 3-0 to the Buccaneers.
WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS AND PIRATES?: The two teams will now head into a break due to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. The two Gauteng giants will meet again on December 31 as the 2022-23 PSL season resumes.
