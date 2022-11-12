Mailula-inspired Mamelodi Sundowns tear Orlando Pirates apart to clinch Carling Black Label Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned 2022 Carling Black Label Cup champions after hammering Orlando Pirates 4-0 on Saturday evening.

Mailula was in his element as he grabbed a brace

Masandawana won the Carling Black Label Cup for the first time

The two Gauteng giants will meet again on December 31

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana proved too strong for the Buccaneers in the final of the one-day tournament. Cassius Mailula, Grant Kekana and Sphelele Mkhulise grabbed first half goals to hand Sundowns a 3-0 lead at half-time. The Tshwane giants did not take their foot off the pedal after the restart and Mailula grabbed his brace to extend the lead to 4-0. Pirates had a few chances, but the Soweto giants could not beat Denis Onyango in Masandawana's goal-posts. Ultimately, a rampant Sundowns side emerged as 4-0 winners.

ALL EYES ON: Mailula with the promising striker having produced a Man of the Match performance in the semi-finals as he inspired Masandawana to a 3-0 win over AmaZulu FC.

The 21-year-old continued his great form in the final as he came off the bench - replacing the injured Haashim Domingo in the 25th minute and he grabbed a brace to propel his side to a big win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE?: Sundowns were crowned champions of the high-profile unofficial tournament - winning it for the first time in the club's history.

The Tshwane giants pocketed R1 million in prize money plus R2 million participation fee and a trophy.

Furthermore, Masandawana avenged last month's heavy defeat to Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash - losing 3-0 to the Buccaneers.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS AND PIRATES?: The two teams will now head into a break due to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. The two Gauteng giants will meet again on December 31 as the 2022-23 PSL season resumes.