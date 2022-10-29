Mailula-inspired Mamelodi Sundowns pull away on PSL standings with Royal AM win

Mamelodi Sundowns have maintained their great form in the PSL by claiming a comprehensive 3-0 win over Royal AM on Saturday evening.

Mailula grabbed a goal and an assist for Masandawana

The Tshwane giants extended their winning run to six games

Masandawana will now face off with AmaZulu FC on November 12

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana emerged victorious thanks to goals from Neo Maema, Cassius Mailula and Bradley Ralani in a match which took place at Chatsworth Stadium. The Tshwane giants initially struggled to penetrate the Thwihli Thwahla defence in the opening exchanges, but they upped the tempo towards the half-time break and they broke the deadlock through Neo Maema on the stroke of half-time. Sundowns were able to contain Royal AM after the restart and the Tshwane giants launched late attacks which saw coach Rhulani Mokwena's side grab two late goals through Mailula and Ralani to seal an emphatic victory. Therefore, Sundowns extended their winning run to six matches in the league.

ALL EYES ON: 21-year-old Malilula maintained his impressive form in front of goal. The Sundowns academy graduate came into this game having netted five goals from five matches across all competitions including a brace against Maritzburg United in midweek.

Mailula, who is Masandawana's reserve team captain, provided an assist for the opening goal when he unselfishly set up Maema, before scoring his goal after the restart - displaying his predatory instincts in the opposition's box.

Sundowns may have found the next Peter Shalulile in this gifted striker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sundowns open a six-point lead at the top of the PSL standings as the Tshwane giants recorded their ninth win of the season in the local top-flight.

Masandawana also have a game in hand with the defending champions looking to retain the title they have won a record 12 times. The Tshwane giants have won the last five league championships.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Masandawana are scheduled to take on AmaZulu FC in a Carling Black Label Cup semi-final match at FNB Stadium on November.

The winner will then battle it out with either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates in the final on the same day.