Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Cassius Mailula has revealed he was surprised by his call-up South Africa senior team for forthcoming matches.

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana coach Broos included the youngster in his final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Liberia.

It is a reward for the attacker who has been doing well for Rhulani Mokwena's Sundowns this season.

Mailula states he expected to be in the U23 team owing to competition in the senior team. However, after being included in Broos' squad, the starlet is keen on making his presence felt.

WHAT HE SAID: "For me, it came as a surprise because I didn't expect to pop up so early," Mailula told the Safa media team.

"I thought that I would be actually in the U23 [team], but it was good that someone out there can see my hard work.

"I was actually happy, so excited, and ready to also make it to the 23-man squad. They say dreams do come true; for me, it is always been something that I wanted. I think it could have happened earlier because they always took me back to the junior teams to keep on pushing myself. I think it came at the right time, at the right space where I was feeling good about myself and where everything is just ok.

"Emotionally, physically, and psychologically I was actually ready for this challenge."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old has been on song for Masandawana this season across all competitions.

He has managed to score 14 goals and provide four assists, as the Brazilians move closer to their sixth Premier Soccer League title in a row.

Downs are also in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and into the last eight of the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Mailula now hopes to make his debut for the senior national team in the next couple of days.