Mahrez welcomes 'perfect kick-off at home' as Manchester City go top after Bournemouth win

The Algeria international played the entire game as the Citizens collected maximum points in style at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez has described their 4-0 win over Bournemouth as the 'perfect kick-off at home'.

The defending Premier League champions started their campaign with a 2-0 win away to West Ham United last weekend.

On Saturday, at the Etihad Stadium, strikes from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Philip Foden, and Jefferson Lemar's own goal wrapped up the convincing victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Algeria international played the entire game after being overlooked against the Hammers but came on as a substitute in the 88th minute, replacing Foden.

The North African was impressed with the way the champions played their first home Premier League game and thanked the supporters for their influence.

"The perfect kick-off at home; thank you for the warm welcome and support, the season is fully launched," Mahrez tweeted.

Meanwhile, Manchester City coach Guardiola was impressed with the way his team patiently played and penetrated their opponents.

"As a team, we did a really good performance. Bournemouth were incredibly well structured defensively, but not just defensively offensively as well," the tactician said as quoted by the club's website.

"They attract you with the short passes and then switch the play. Quite similar movement to how Tottenham [Hotspur] try to do it.

"Defensively they defend so deep and narrow, you have to go outside. We started really well, with three or four corners and we had chances. After we scored one or two, they don't want to attack and we had to be patient.

"It is not easy for many reasons. We made a really good performance again."

The win took Manchester City top of the Premier League table [pending Sunday's results], with maximum points from two matches. Arsenal are second with as many points but with an inferior goal difference.

The next match for the Citizens will be away to Newcastle United.