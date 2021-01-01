Mahrez scores, Gueye sent off as Manchester City secure victory over Paris Saint-Germain
Riyad Mahrez scored while Idrissa Gueye was sent off as Manchester City secured a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg semi-final of Wednesday’s Champions League game.
Mahrez has been in fine form for the Citizens this season and against the French champions, he was handed a starting role and helped his side move closer to reaching the final of the top European competition.
Senegal international Gueye was shown a straight red card in the encounter for a serious foul play on Ilkay Gundogan.
More to follow...