Mahrez: Haaland a goalscoring machine and second half of the season will get better for me at Manchester City

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has labelled Erling Haaland a goal machine and promised more is to come next year.

Haaland has 23 goals in all competitions for Man City

He has 18 league goals from 13 matches

Mahrez has one league goal for Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old Haaland moved to Man City at the start of the season and has already notched 23 goals in all competitions.

He has 18 Premier League goals from 13 matches and has chipped in with three assists.

WHAT HE SAID? “He’s a very good striker … he’s here to score goals. Really good movement and a big presence in the box. Really happy to have him,” Mahrez said as quoted by The National.

WHAT IS MORE? The former Leicester City star has further discussed his form in the current campaign promising to improve when the second half resumes.

“There was only two weeks’ break [and then] there’s all the ones playing in the World Cup,” Mahrez said, adding: “Everyone’s going to come back fit and come back to start again to try to achieve things.

“I’ve already scored five goals [and] I didn't play a lot, to be fair. I think the second half of the season is going to be way better for me and [bring] more goals to help the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mahrez has managed nine league appearances for Man City and scored one goal. He opened his account for the campaign against Southampton in a 4-0 victory on October 8.

Last season, he played 28 Premier League games, scored 11 goals and provided five assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAHREZ? He will hope to start when Man City resume their hunt for the league title against Leeds United at Elland Road on December 28.