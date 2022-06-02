Mahlatsi and Solomons: Swallows FC boss on duo tipped to join Kaizer Chiefs

With Amakhosi having been credited with an interest in the two attack-minded players, GOAL spoke exclusively to the Amaswaiswai duo

Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has not dismissed the idea of selling two of his players to Kaizer Chiefs namely, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Dillon Solomons.



Mahlatsi and Solomons are reportedly set to become the latest players to join Amakhosi with the club having already signed Stellenbosch FC duo of Zitha Kwinika and Ashley Du Preez, while Siyethemba Sithebe will also join the Naturena-based giants from AmaZulu FC on July 1.



The Glamours Boys are believed to have set their sights on the attack-minded duo of Mahlatsi and Solomons as they look to make more signings as part of their preparations for the 2022-23 season after ending the previous campaign trophyless.



Mogashoa indicated that Amakhosi are yet to officially register their interest in the two players, but he made it clear that they can only hold talks after the ongoing PSL promotion/relegation playoffs.



"Well, if they are really interested in the players, they will have to wait until after the playoffs," Mogashoa told GOAL.



"We are only focusing on the playoffs, we cannot be holding transfer talks while being busy with the playoffs at the same time."



Solomons scored twice against Chiefs as they drew 2-2 with Swallows on the final day of the 2021-22 top-flight season on May 21 and the result saw Amaswaiswai finish on the promotion/relegation spot (15th) on the log.



The Soweto giants began their playoffs campaign with a 2-1 win over National First Division side Cape Town All Stars on Wednesday and the tournament is scheduled to come to an end on June 15.



Chiefs and Swallows have a good working relationship which saw Njabulo Ngcobo, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Sifiso Hlanti join Amakhosi from Amaswaiswai in June 2021.



While Given Thibedi, Sizwe Twala, Ayanda Rorwana and Itumeleng Shopane spent some time with Swallows on loan from Chiefs in recent years.