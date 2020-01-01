Mahlasela: Polokwane City snap up Kaizer Chiefs midfielder

The Bucs academy product will be hoping to help Rise and Shine retain their status in the PSL

have snapped up attacking midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela.

The 28-year-old player has struggled for game time at Amakhosi under German coach Ernst Middendorp.

The Soweto giants have since released the following statement regarding Mahlasela.

"Kaizer Chiefs can confirm the loan move of Kabelo Mahlasela to Polokwane City."

"Kaizer Chiefs and City agreed that the midfielder will join Rise & Shine on a loan deal, from January 2020 until June 2020."

"The attacking midfielder joined Kaizer Chiefs from Bloemfontein in the January transfer window in 2018 during the 2017/18 season," a club statement read.

Mahlasela has struggled with injuries during his spell with the Naturena-based side.

"He did not manage to play in the 2017/18 season after picking up an injury shortly after joining Chiefs."

"He made his Chiefs debut in a league game against on the 7th August 2018, during Chiefs’ second league game of the 2018/19 season."

"He played in a total of 17 games in all competitions for Amakhosi," another statement read.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung lauded the former academy player.

“Kabelo remains a talented player and we wish him all of the best with City for the next five months,” Motaung said.

Polokwane are currently are a point above the relegation zone and they will be hoping that Mahlasela helps them retain their status in the top flight league.