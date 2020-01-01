Mahlasela: Polokwane City hoping to retain Kaizer Chiefs midfielder's services

The Pirates academy product is enjoying regular game time at Rise and Shine following a frustrating spell with Amakhosi

head coach Clinton Larsen has been impressed by loanee Kabelo Mahlasela.

The attacking midfielder joined Rise and Shine on a six-month loan deal from Kaizer Chiefs during the January transfer window.

Mahlasela has hit the ground running at Polokwane having helped the team climb out of the relegation zone on the standings.

Former midfielder Larsen has indicated he would like to keep the skillful player.

“No, he’s done well, he’s given us a nice dimension he’s brought us more quality into the squad, so I’m happy with him," Larsen said on Far Post.

“That is between the club’s chairman [keeping him] and Kaizer Chiefs. I’m not sure what the agreement was, how the deal was done.

“But for me as a coach I like him as a player, and if I have a chance to work with him in the future, I will like it yeah."

Mahlasela, who was nurtured in the Pirates academy, struggled for game time at Chiefs this season - failing to make a single appearance for the team.

The former Bloemfontein player has been given a new lease of life having featured in six league matches for Polokwane thus far.

However, he will miss their next two games after being sent off in their 2-1 win over Black on Sunday.