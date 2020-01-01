Mahlasela: Polokwane City boss Mogaladi handling ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker's future - Larsen

The Rise and Shine manager expresses interest in keeping the former' Amakhosi playmaker but admits it's up to the club's chairman to make a decision

coach Clinton Larsen has no doubt that former midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela will have a bigger role to play in his team if he stays beyond the current season.

The speedy winger will be a free agent when the current campaign ends following Amakhosi's decision to release him this week, and Larsen says his chairman Johnny Mogaladi is dealing with the matter as they look to retain the nippy attacker.

Having joined Rise and Shine on loan from Amakhosi in January, the 29-year-old has impressed the Polokwane-based club but his future is yet to be decided.

“Look, we would like to have him but that's something between him and the chairman. As a club, I think we should try and keep him, but that's something the chairman is dealing with,” Larsen told Goal.

“I don't deal with contracts here. I think when he arrived here, he had to adjust and find his feet."

“When you come to a new environment you need a few games to find your feet. There's no doubt he has found his feet and I think if he stays, he will have a big impact at the club,” concluded Larsen.

After struggling to find a regular spot at Naturena because of injuries, the pacey player was eventually loaned out to City in January but the coronavirus outbreak hampered his progress under the former Siwelele boss.

However, he managed to produce a few stellar displays in the six league appearances he made before the games were forcefully halted in March.

Apart from Mahlasela, coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops also parted ways with midfielder Joseph Molangoane whilst George Maluleka was released to join .

On the other hand, the departure of Wiseman Maluleke, who is reported to be on his way to Black , could open a space for Mahlasela in the middle of the park.

Mahlasela joined the Glamour Boys with huge expectations two seasons ago but failed to live up to his billing due to a number of injuries he suffered.

Meanwhile, the skillful midfielder recently expressed his desire to return to Chiefs but also stated his readiness to move on with his career should the club decide otherwise which they did when they announced his departure this week.