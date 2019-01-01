Mahlasela: Bloemfontein Celtic never wanted me back from Kaizer Chiefs

The speedy winger is confident he can do wonders for Amakhosi if he is given a chance to prove himself

attacking midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela says he wants to stay and fight for his place at the club.

The 28-year-old player has struggled for game time at Amakhosi and he was recently linked with a loan move back to his former side, Bloemfontein .

Mahlasela has since opened up about the reports saying he only read about them in the media.

“Talking about the rumours that went around about me going back to Celtic, I don’t know anything about that. I also saw it in the papers and heard about it on radio," Mahlasela told the media at the Shell Helix Cup press conference.

"There was nothing to it. If I were to go to Celtic, the clubs would have spoken to me about it. It was just a rumour. I knew nothing about it."

Asked if he would consider asking the club to loan him out if he continues to struggle for game time, Mahlasela said: "I doubt. I love being at Kaizer Chiefs. I believe I belong at Kaizer Chiefs. I believe I still have to do wonders for this club."

Mahlasela, who joined Chiefs from Celtic in January 2018, has battled with injuries during his stay with the Naturena-based giants and he is yet to make an appearance for the club this season.

“When I came here, I got injured and was out for six months. I have healed. I am glad that I am properly healed. I have been working on my confidence," he added.

“When it comes to not playing at the moment, I think the team is doing well and we have a bunch of good players and the team is doing well and that brings healthy competition for everyone to work hard. I just have to keep working hard and wait for my chance.

Mahlasela is looking forward to Chiefs' clash with in the 2019 Shell Helix Cup match at FNB Stadium on Saturday, October 12.

“I am ready to play. If I get a chance to play in the Shell Helix Cup, I will do my best to show what I can bring into the team. Everyone in the team is ready because we know you can be given a chance at any given time," he concluded.