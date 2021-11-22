Mahlangu not convinced Kaizer Chiefs have turned the corner

Former Kaizer Chiefs ball wizard Jabu Mahlangu feels it's premature to read too much into Amakhosi's recent upturn in results.

Chiefs' victory at the Harry Gwala Stadium was ground out by the Soweto side; overall it had been a tight encounter with very little between the teams.

It followed Amakhosi's 2-1 win over archrivals Orlando Pirates in the game prior to the Maritzburg match - two weeks back before the international fixture break.

It means that after a very sluggish start to the campaign, Stuart Baxter's side has won four of their last five league outings (they also beat SuperSport United and Chippa United).

However, with some testing fixtures to come - against Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday and then against a wounded Swallows FC side at Dobsonville next Sunday, Mahlangu says he's not yet convinced that Chiefs have proved their consistency.

"Tough, tough game, we know AmaZulu, very tough physically, a great team of players,” Mahlangu, who formerly went by the surname of Pule, commented in the SuperSport TV studio.

"And for Chiefs to say really, they've turned the corner, I think it would be premature for me to say that much.

"Because you see them giving good performances, and then the next game, they drop their standards. So let's see in these coming games...AmaZulu, if they can manage to get that, three wins in a row will be great, then we can start to see.

"But at the moment, these two wins, six points was very important, it took them to number six,” Mahlangu added.

“But let's not judge them at the moment. Let's see them against AmaZulu because also against Swallows, it might look like an easy fixture after playing against AmaZulu, but teams who are struggling, they can be very dangerous and they can hurt you.

Article continues below

"But a good performance and a good win for Kaizer Chiefs."

The Glamour Boys remain eight points behind defending champions and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game less.