Mahlangu: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder in hospital following road accident

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jabu Mahlangu has been hospitalised following a car accident on Saturday morning.

Mabu Marweshe, from a law firm that represents Mahlangu, confirmed the occurrence of the accident but did not divulge more details with regard to the state of his client as the retired player receives medical attention at Far East Rand Hospital in Brakpan.

"We can confirm the accident happened involving our client and he is still in the hospital," Marweshe said as per Sowetan Live.

"As soon as the doctors have given the go-ahead to consult with us, we will be able to provide more information."

Mahlangu, 41, made his name as he featured for Kaizer Chiefs between 1999 and 2004, when he played 99 games and scored 56 goals.

After he left the Soweto giants, he joined SV Mattersburg in Austria, where he played between 2004 and 2005, making 22 appearances and two goals.

He returned to South Africa and joined SuperSport United between 2005 and 2006, where he managed to play nine games. His next destination was Orlando Pirates, where he featured in 18 games and scored just a single goal in a stint that lasted from 2006 to 2008.

Mahlangu returned to Europe and joined Swedish side Osters IF for one year, playing in 13 matches and scoring five goals before he was signed by Platinum Stars - a former Premier Soccer League club - in 2009, where he found the back of the net two times in 12 games.

In 2010, he was signed by Osters again and this time around, he managed to play more games; 22 with one goal. In 2012, he returned to South Africa, joined Cape Town before making a move to SuperSport United in 2014.

For the national side, Mahlangu was part of the Bafana Bafana squad between 2000 and 2004 and enjoyed 20 caps. He had been part of the U23 side since 1999, playing in 17 games.

Mahlangu has been working as a brand ambassador for SuperSport United as well as an analyst for SuperSpoirt TV.