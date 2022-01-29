Mahlangu: 'Ex-Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates star was not admitted' - Far East Rand Hospital

Far East Rand Hospital has stated former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabu Mahlangu was not admitted at their facility.

Mahlangu was involved in a road accident last Saturday and his lawyer, Mabu Marweshe, had claimed his client was admitted to the hospital following the accident.

"[Mr Jabu] Mahlangu was seen here at the hospital after he was involved in a car accident, but he was not admitted," Far East Rand Hospital spokesperson Linda Mkhondwane said, as per Sowetan Live.

Marweshe defended the 41-year-old former SuperSport United star against the claims made by the hospital.

"I think it's the use of the language. When there is an accident, people are involved, and then they are taken to the hospital. And when they arrive at the hospital, they are then treated," said the lawyer.

"They might be treated for multiple things and then they are discharged. So, we can't say he was not admitted to the hospital.

"The hospital has got the records of his admission where they have treated him and they have released him. How did they treat him for his injuries if he was not admitted? They would not be honest.

"He just suffered some minor scars on his body and there was a bit of shock. But nothing severe.

"My assumption from the beginning was that there was an ambulance that has taken people. But I haven't inquired if he was part of the people in the ambulance or not.

"Yes, because he was released on the same day. It was just a check-up."

Earlier, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department confirmed the retired player would be charged with fleeing the scene of the accident as well as reckless driving, but Marweshe revealed his client has not been charged yet.

"We confirm that our client has not been charged by the police. We deny that. There might be charges somewhere, but our client has not been charged with any crime," the attorney added.

"He was hospitalised and treated in the hospital on the same date [as the accident], and then he was released on the same date."

It was reported that Mahlangu's car collided with a taxi.