Mahlangu: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star charged with fleeing accident scene - EMPD

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has confirmed that Jabu Mahlangu has been charged with fleeing the scene of a car accident.

The Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder was hospitalised following a car accident on Saturday morning and Mabu Marweshe, from a law firm that represents Mahlangu, confirmed the occurrence of the accident.

EMPD spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa has now revealed that Mahlangu is facing a charge of fleeing the scene in addition to the one of reckless and negligent driving.

"It has further been established that he was not even part of all those injured and needed to be transferred to a hospital. So an inference can then be drawn that, in the absence of any of the following, he would have fled the scene, and then that is a criminal offence," Thepa told Times Live.

"A case docket has been registered with the Benoni SA Police Service [SAPS]. As of now, we do confirm that there are two charges brought against him, one being reckless and negligent driving and the other being fleeing the scene of the accident.

"There is a legal duty that when a person is involved in an accident, that they stop immediately and ascertain the nature of the injuries and call the relevant people — the Metro Police or ambulances, should there be a need."

"Reasons for leaving the scene would have to be established [for someone to be charged for it]. If he left there in his private capacity to flee the scene, then that defeats the ends of justice. If it's for the purpose of medical attention, then such is justifiable," she continued.

"With the investigation, it would then be determined where the negligence was lying — determining which if any of the drivers were at fault.

"The case registered against [Jabu] Mahlangu is one of reckless and negligent driving only on the basis that the nature of the injuries sustained in the crash is serious."

The police spokesperson added the former Bafana Bafana international was not admitted to the hospital as was alleged before. After the accident, Mabu Marweshe, from a law firm that represents Mahlangu, stated that the retired footballer had been admitted to the Far East Rand Hospital in Brakpan

"But what has been alleged that he is somewhere admitted to a hospital — no. He doesn't even form part of the people who were injured," Thepa added.

Tony Mathe, a lawyer from the Marweshe Attorneys, said they have not been made aware of the case against their client.

"But our office has not been made aware of any case that is opened against Jabu," Mathe told the same publication.

Article continues below

"We do not know what they are talking about when they say he 'fled'. That's a dangerous narrative as Jabu was in the hospital with some of the injured people from the other vehicle.

"We will have to wait to hear from the police regarding the case, but until then, we cannot comment on it."

It was reported that Mahlangu's BMW 4 Series car collided with a Toyota Hiace Quantum in Benoni.