Mahlambi: Why I had to leave Mamelodi Sundowns for AmaZulu FC

The South Africa under-23 international believes Usuthu can help him reach his full potential

winger Phakamani Mahlambi says a lack of game time was the main reason why he left the Tshwane giants.

The youth international completed his loan move to FC from Sundowns on transfer deadline day on Monday.

Mahlambi played just eight matches in the Premier Soccer League ( ) for Masandawana last season and he failed to make an appearance for the team this term before moving to Usuthu.

The speedy player, who boasts two Bafana Bafana caps, is keen to play regularly at club level in order to be part of the senior national team again.

”If I were to stay at Sundowns, it’s clear I wasn’t going to play, I wasn’t going to be selected for the national team," Mahlambi said on Daily Sun.

"So, I had to find a way of getting game time so that the national team coach can select me again.

“It is my intention to go play football again and get back to the Phakamani people know."

Mahlambi was one of South Africa's hottest prospects during his time with the now-defunct , before he secured a big transfer to Egyptian powerhouse in 2017.

However, the Johannesburg-born player has since built a reputation as a bad boy since his days with Al Ahly where he was frustrated with a lack of game time and reports of his indiscipline emerged.

Nicknamed Phaka, Mahlambi was then sold to Sundowns in 2018 and he was reportedly suspended from Masandawana's bio-bubble camp for allegedly coming to training drunk along with Andile Jali in August 2020.

After joining his fourth club in his young career, Phaka is determined to play his best football at Usuthu as this would help him reach his full potential.

“AmaZulu have quality players, some I played with and some I grew up watching. I hope they will help me reach my full potential," he added.

”I will help the team win trophies and finish in the top four, as the president [Sandile Zungu] said.”

Mahlambi was unveiled by AmaZulu along with former goalkeeper Veli Mothwa as the ambitious Durban club looks to secure a top-four finish in the PSL this term.

AmaZulu are scheduled to take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a league match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.