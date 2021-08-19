Mahlambi & Seabi: Mamelodi Sundowns duo headline Hunt’s 16 new signings at Chippa United

The new Chilli Boys’ title-winning coach has made an overhaul of the squad he inherited

Chippa United have announced the arrival of 16 new players ahead of the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League season.

The Mamelodi Sundowns pair of midfielders Phakamani Mahlambi and Sammy Seabi have been loaned out to Chippa after also spending last term away from their mother club.

Also joining the duo from Sundowns is defensive midfielder Siphesihle Mkhize.

Coach Gavin Hunt has secured the services of veteran forward Rodney Ramagalela from Black Leopards, while Botswana international Mogakolodi Ngele has also joined the Chilli Boys from Marumo Gallants.

Hunt is building a new project in the Eastern Cape with a signing spree that has also seen the arrival of veteran defender Roscoe Pietersen who has previously turned out for SuperSport United, AmaZulu and Cape Town Spurs.

With Hunt in the riskiest job in the Premier Soccer League, he has, however, found comfort in signing players with no top flight league experience after also bringing in Azola Matrose, Jenovane and Kewen Prince from amateur clubs.

Other new additions include 20-year-old Namibia centre-back Lubeni Haukongo who is coming from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille as well as 21-year-old Malian Aboubacar Sangare who was playing for Jomo Cosmos last season.

Lesser-known players like Lloyd Kazapua, Zuko Mdunyelwa Jemondre Dickens, Veluyeke Zulu and Tebogo Makobela are other players signed by Hunt.

Chippa United narrowly survived relegation last season and it is to be seen if Hunt’s new signings will perform better in the 2021/22 season.

Attracting attention among the new signings is Sundowns’ Mahlambi whose personal fortunes have, however, waned in the last three seasons.

The former Bidvest Wits star was a promising player in his professional career’s early days and at one time played for Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

But his return to the PSL was marked by disciplinary issues at Sundowns, leading to last season’s loan stint at AmaZulu where he managed just two league appearances.

For Seabi, it is yet another loan spell after previously playing in that capacity at Swallows FC last season.

The Chilli Boys kick off their PSL campaign with a visit to Sekhukhune United on Saturday.