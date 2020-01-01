Mahlambi & Mothwa: AmaZulu sign Mamelodi Sundowns star and ex-Chippa United goalie

The 23-year-old has three years left on his Downs contract but has been struggling for game time, while the former Chilli Boys skipper also signed on

have announced the signing of midfielder Phakamani Mahlambi on a season-long loan deal from .

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit also announced the signing of goalkeeper Veli Mothwa from for an undisclosed period.

It is, however, the arrival of former man Mahlambi which headlined their deadline day transfer business to complete the club’s extensive activity on the market under new chairman Sandile Zungu.

“As you know Phakamani is one of those very bright young and prolific players whose potential is among the best in the soccer fraternity, arguably not just in but around the world,” Zungu told the media.

“AmaZulu is the right platform for him to prove his credentials and to remind South Africa once again that what a tremendous player we have in him.”

Zungu arrives at a star-studded AmaZulu side that roped in the likes of ex- star Siphiwe Tshabalala as well as the former trio of Pirates Xola Mlambo, Augustine Mulenga and Luvuyo Memela.

Usuthu’s ambitions have also been underlined by the arrival of former Chippa United captain Mothwa, and he is expected to take the number one role from Siyabonga Mbatha, who has conceded seven league goals in five games.

“There was a glaring gap in the goalkeeping area and we thought we should balance,” said Zungu.

“We are very glad that after intense discussions with Chippa United and Mr [Siviwe] Mpengesi. They agreed to release Veli Mothwa to come and be the goalkeeper of AmaZulu football club... We are not just adding numbers in the . We aim to compete. Even if one does not support AmaZulu, they can simply tell that we are playing well.”

AmaZulu also announced law practitioner Tsepiso Mofokeng as their new general manager.

“In our endeavour to rebuild there is just important focus on the administration side just like focus on the playing and technical team,” Zungu said.

Meanwhile, Sowetan Live report that midfielder Nyiko Mobbie will be loaned out again but is this time reportedly headed to Chippa United after spending last season at Stellenbosch, where he was a regular.

After enjoying some playing time at Stellenbosch, where he started 26 of the 27 league appearances, Mobbie was expected to be retained by Downs for this season.

He will reportedly be joined on loan at Chippa United by fellow midfielder Luvuyo Phewa, who was at GladAfrica Championship side Royal AM last season on loan again.

The two struggled for game time at Downs this season where none of them featured in any official games.