Mahlambi: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star training with SuperSport United

The 24-year-old is a free agent after being released by the Tshwane giants at the end of June

Former Al Ahly attacker Phakhamani Mahlambi has resurfaced at another Premier Soccer League team after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The attacking midfielder has been spotted training with SuperSport United and his agent Glyn Binkin has confirmed that.

No deal has been completed between Matsatsantsa and Mahlambi, who is unattached after being released by Sundowns.

“He is training with Supersport United. It's still too early to say anything, he just started training,” Binkin told KickOff.

At SuperSport, Mahlambi is seeking to reunite with coach Gavin Hunt whom he has previously worked with.

It was Hunt who handed the former Al Ahly player his PSL debut at the age of 17 when the two were still at Bidvest Wits.

The pair were later on reunited at Chippa United last season but Hunt did not finish the campaign while Mahlambi struggled with injuries.

Hunt's prior knowledge of the player could influence his decision to sign Mahlambi.

The player struggled to keep his place at Sundowns, leading to loan spells at AmaZulu and Chippa, before he was released.

If Mahlambi joins Matsatsantsa, it would be yet another instance of player movement between SuperSport and Sundowns.

This year 2022 alone, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams have left SuperSport to join Masandawana.

Going the other way across the Tshwane floor have been Ivorian defender Bangaly Soumahoro and Sifiso Ngobeni on loan.

Recently goalkeeper Ricardo Goss was signed by SuperSport on a two-year loan agreement just after Williams left for Chloorkop.

Earlier on Wednesday, two more Sundowns players joined SuperSport on loan deals, Thabang Sibanyoni and Grant Margeman.



Meanwhile, Far Post reports that former Kaizer Chiefs player Bernard Parker is also training with SuperSport.

The veteran midfielder is pushing to win the trust of Hunt who coached him at Amakhosi for eight months.

Another former Chiefs player, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, was also reportedly training with Matsatsantsa with the intention of just keeping fit.