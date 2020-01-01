Mahamutsa: Ajax Cape Town sign former Orlando Pirates defender

The tough-tackling player will be hoping to use his experience to help the Urban Warriors return to the top-flight

Cape Town have announced the signing of former defender Rooi Mahamutsa.

The veteran defender has been a free agent since he parted ways with at the end of last season, following the club's relegation to the National First Division (NFD) from the .

Mahamutsa, who won seven major trophies with Pirates, trained with Black earlier this season, but he could not earn himself a deal with the Limpopo side.

The 38-year-old player has finally found a new home after signing a short-term deal with NFD log leaders Ajax.

"Ajax Cape Town have roped in some experience to see out the final nine games of the 2019/20 NFD season," a club statement read.

"Veteran center-back Rooi Mahamutsa has joined the Urban Warriors for the remainder of the season as the club sets its sights on a first league title."

Mahamutsa is looking forward to playing for the Urban Warriors, who are looking to secure promotion back to the PSL.

“The world works in a strange way; I’ve always admired Ajax as a club and as a brand for many years,” Mahamutsa said on the club's official website.

“At my age you wouldn’t think that I would have the honour of working with the best academy in Africa but here I am.

“To the Ajax faithful, I am looking forward to wearing your treasured red and white kit and I will fight for this title as if I came through your academy.”

The accomplished defender also helped Free State Stars clinch the 2018 Nedbank Cup - playing every minute of their run to the title.

He could make his debut for Ajax when they take on Jomo Cosmos in a league match on Sunday.