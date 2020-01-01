Mahamutsa: Ajax Cape Town sign former Orlando Pirates defender
Ajax Cape Town have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender Rooi Mahamutsa.
The veteran defender has been a free agent since he parted ways with Free State Stars at the end of last season, following the club's relegation to the National First Division (NFD) from the PSL.
Mahamutsa, who won seven major trophies with Pirates, trained with Black Leopards earlier this season, but he could not earn himself a deal with the Limpopo side.
The 38-year-old player has finally found a new home after signing a short-term deal with NFD log leaders Ajax.
"Ajax Cape Town have roped in some experience to see out the final nine games of the 2019/20 NFD season," a club statement read.
"Veteran center-back Rooi Mahamutsa has joined the Urban Warriors for the remainder of the season as the club sets its sights on a first league title."Mahamutsa is looking forward to playing for the Urban Warriors, who are looking to secure promotion back to the PSL.
“The world works in a strange way; I’ve always admired Ajax as a club and as a brand for many years,” Mahamutsa said on the club's official website.
“At my age you wouldn’t think that I would have the honour of working with the best academy in Africa but here I am.
“To the Ajax faithful, I am looking forward to wearing your treasured red and white kit and I will fight for this title as if I came through your academy.”
The accomplished defender also helped Free State Stars clinch the 2018 Nedbank Cup - playing every minute of their run to the title.
He could make his debut for Ajax when they take on Jomo Cosmos in a league match on Sunday.