Maguire working on leadership qualities amid Man Utd captaincy talk

The former Leicester City defender has already been tipped as a future skipper at Old Trafford, but he is still getting to know his new team-mates

Harry Maguire is working on becoming more vocal but is not concentrating on the prospect of becoming captain.

United agreed a reported £80 million ($97m) deal with last month to make Maguire the most expensive centre-back of all time.

The international has already been talked up as a future skipper by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after making a steady start to life at Old Trafford, even if results have been disappointing.

However, Maguire is aware that he needs to improve on certain aspects of his game if he is to be considered for the role further down the line.

"It's something I still want to improve on, my leadership qualities on the pitch and, especially, my talking," he told United's official website.

"I want to demand more from the players, demand standards, but I'm obviously not concentrating on that at the moment.

"I am fully focused on improving the team and getting this club back to where it should be."

Maguire has been used regularly since joining in the close season, playing alongside Victor Lindelof in every minute of United's Premier League campaign to date.

Solskjaer's men lost 2-0 at West Ham last weekend to make it six goals conceded in those six matches, but Maguire is confident he will build up a better understanding with his new team-mates.



"My game will improve the more I know them and the more experience I have of playing with them - the position they take up, the way they want to receive the ball and the areas in which I receive the ball," he said.

"So I know where my team-mates will be, without having to look and try to find them.

"It will improve and I'm sure I'll improve throughout the season, playing with my team-mates more and improving my relationship with Vic. We will improve as a team as well and we've got to improve."

United are 11th in the Premier League ahead of their meeting with on Monday.