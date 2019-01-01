Maguire: I’m going to be part of Man Utd for a long time & joined to play in Europe

The England international made an £80 million move to Old Trafford over the summer and is determined to help the Red Devils get back on track

Harry Maguire intends to be part of for a long time, with the world’s most expensive defender aware that he was acquired to help force the club back into contention for major honours.

The Red Devils invested £80 million ($98m) in the England international when snapping him up from Leicester.

A move towards landing home-grown talent, along with the promotion of academy graduates, saw United turn their attention towards the commanding 26-year-old.

Maguire has been tied to a six-year contract, which includes the option for a further 12 months on top of that, and he is determined to prove his worth over a prolonged spell at Old Trafford.

“I’m enjoying being part of such a big club,” Maguire told reporters.

“I’m going to be part of this club for the future - I signed a long-term contract here, so I knew I was coming in straight away and aiming to bridge the gap to the top two [in the Premier League].



“I’m looking forward to progressing in the future and I want to be part of that.”

Maguire has been signed in an effort to help United close back in on domestic rivals, while also returning to an elite European stage.

For now, they are having to make do with Thursday night football in the .

That is not where a club accustomed to competing in the wants to be, but Maguire is planning to make the most of his continental adventure.

He has only previously taken in one game in Europe – a Europa League qualifier for in 2014 – and is looking forward to potentially making his bow for United against Partizan Belgrade.

“When you sign for a club like Man United, you want to play in the biggest games possible,” added Maguire.

“Playing in Europe is another challenge. It’s something I’m looking forward to, something I’m relishing.

“I want to play in the biggest games with the biggest pressure and that’s why I signed for a club like Man United, one of the biggest in the world. I’m looking forward to challenging myself under the lights in European football.”

A meeting with Partizan represents the start of run for United which will keep them out on the road for four successive games through to November 7.

The Red Devils have struggled away from home under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Maguire admits that needs to change ahead of further outings against Norwich, and Bournemouth.

He said: “It’s not nice when you’re not winning away from home, so it’s something that we’re working on.

“We’ve got four tough away games now and we’re looking for victories in those games. Hopefully, we can kick-start that with a win [in Europe].”