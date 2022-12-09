Maguire: Ghana MP slammed for mocking Manchester United and England defender

The majority leader in Ghana’s parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has slammed NDC MP Isaac Adongo for ridiculing Harry Maguire.

Vice-president was described as economic version of Maguire

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu slams opposition MP, defends Maguire

Maguire is impressing with England in World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Adongo, who is the Member of Parliament representing Bolgatanga Central, made a ridiculing comparison between Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the English defender.

He referred to Bawumia as the ‘Economic Maguire’ when he compared Ghana’s bleak economic situation to the defending of the Manchester United defender.

Adongo made the remarks when the house began debating the 2023 budget, and the National Democratic Congress – the opposition party that Adongo aligns himself with – alleged that the economy had been mishandled by the ruling New Patriotic Party.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Adongo who referred to the Vice-President as the Maguire of the Akufo-Addo team, Maguire in the current World Cup has proven to be the sweeper at the back," Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

"I don’t know the football in the Adongo, but if the analysis of the performance of Maguire is correct, and indeed that is what he shares in his analysis of economics with the NDC, then we are in trouble.

"The NDC is in trouble because his own vision about football is impaired. Impaired vision. In fact, to be precise, from cataracts in one eye and glaucoma in the other eye. So, we should be careful that we don’t allow people with no track record to lead you astray."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Maguire has struggled for Manchester United this season, he has been trusted by England boss Gareth Southgate and has impressed at the World Cup.

He has lost his starting XI position at the club and has made just four Premier League appearances this season.

Despite the criticism, the defender has endured, especially from fans, the 29-year-old has also started all four games the Three Lions have played in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? His place – bar any injury – is almost certain under Southgate, and he is expected to start against France in the quarter-final.