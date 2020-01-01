Magubane: AmaZulu sign former Golden Arrows winger

The left-footed player has jumped ship to join Usuthu and he is expected to be with the Durban-based club for the next three years

have officially announced the signing of Siphelele Magubane on a three-year deal.

Magubane was recently on the books of but the two parties decided to go their separate ways on Thursday.

Usuthu took no time to unveil Magubane who they said finalised his move to the club on Friday.

TRANSFER NEWS 📝



AmaZulu FC is proud to announce the signing of Siphelele Magubane on a three year deal.



The 26-year-old left-winger signed with Usuthu following discussions with the club’s GM, Lunga Sokhela, earlier today.



Welcome to the family 💚#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/EPrVx6UwGi — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) January 10, 2020

The 26-year-old winger left Abafana Bes'thende having played 48 games across all competitions. He scored seven goals and registered six assists in the process.

Magubane joined Arrows from FC Cape Town in 2016, and this was after spending two seasons at the club.

He is a SuperSport United academy graduate and will look to continue making waves in the , this time under the tutelage of Jozef Vukusic.