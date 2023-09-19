Maela makes bold claim Orlando Pirates will dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We know what to do to surpass them, we are in that direction'

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela shared his thoughts on the Buccaneers’ capability to break Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance of local football.

Downs have been dominating the PSL for years now

But Maela feels it's time for Pirates to take over

Pirates have a chance to show intent vs Downs on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have been enjoying supremacy in the domestic game and are currently sitting on a record-extending sixth consecutive Premier Soccer League title.

They appear on course for a seventh successive league crows as they lead the standings.

As they dominate, other traditional giants Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates have been struggling to catch up and Maela has boldly said they are on their way to take over.

Article continues below

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers host Sundowns in a league match at Orlando Stadium.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It’s no secret they’ve had enormous success, they have done things right, their process is paying off for them, but look we know what we have to do to surpass that level,” Maela said as per iDiski Times.

“I think we are in that direction, we are heading in that way. Playing against them is always exciting. We know we are more than capable of beating anyone in this league, as much as we’re playing against a good team, a decent team.

“They also playing against a strong team, a confident team, a team that plays with aggression, fluidity, a team that is enjoyable to watch, I know you enjoy watching us guys.

“So it’s going to be an exciting game, I’m sure where they are, they know it’s not going to be easy. Definitely not at eSgodini, Orlando and it’s going to be a decent match.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sea Robbers have an opportunity to make a step and show that they can end Masandawana's supremacy when they take on the Tshwane giants in Wednesday's league match.

The match will test the Buccaneers's capabilities under stern scrutiny against their traditional rivals who already have 11 points more than them on the PSL table.

Sundowns have, however, played two more games than Pirates.

Maela will lead a team that will be trying to pick themselves up and not get demotivated by last Sunday's 1-0 loss to Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? After Wednesday's clash, both Pirates and Sundowns switch focus to the MTN8 semi-finals and there is a possibility they could meet in the final.