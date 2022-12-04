Maduna: Kaizer Chiefs-linked midfielder to be sold in January? - AmaZulu FC respond

AmaZulu FC have addressed rumours suggesting that the club is set to sell Sphesihle Maduna during the January 2023 transfer window.

The diminutive player is currently nursing an injury according to Usuthu

Maduna was noticeable absentee during the Carling Black Label Cup

Chiefs were credited with an interest in the 22-year-old this week

WHAT HAPPENED? The promising attacking midfielder has seven months left on his current deal with Usuthu and he has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs this week.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants are reportedly planning to sell Maduna in January due to his ill-discipline and avoid losing him for free at the end of the season.

However, this has been refuted by AmaZulu media officer Brilliant Mkhathini who also revealed that the youngster missed last month's Carling Black Label Cup due to injury.

WHAT DID MKHATHINI SAY?: "You know that this thing [rumours of Maduna being sold], it is something that doesn't exist at all," Mkhathini said on Isolezwe.

"He is still our player and he is currently in the final stages of [his] recovery. He is doing very well as far as I know.

"If there is anything else about him, it will be sorted out internally."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maduna was once considered among the best young talents in South African football after he was nominated for the 2019-20 PSL Young Player of the Season accolade.

However, since then the Watersmeet-born player has struggled to replicate the form he displayed in the 2019-20 term - providing three assists and scoring once as a teenager.

Maduna has spent most of his time on the sidelines nursing injuries in the last few campaigns and he has scored once in seven league games this term.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MADUNA AND MADUNA? Usuthu resumed training this week as the team prepares for the PSL resumption.

It is unclear whether Maduna will be available for selection when AmaZulu FC take on Sekhukhune United on December 31 when the current PSL campaign resumes.