Maduna: Kaizer Chiefs' interest in AmaZulu FC star confirmed as PSL transfer window looms

Kaizer Chiefs' interest in AmaZulu FC star Sphesihle Maduna has been confirmed ahead of the upcoming PSL transfer window.

Chiefs made contact regarding Maduna

Zungu commented on the youngster's future

The PSL transfer window will open on July 1

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Watersmeet-born player is one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the Premier Soccer League and he has been linked with several clubs including Chiefs.

The Soweto giants were believed to be ready to pounce and sign Maduna on a pre-contract in January this year with his contract with AmaZulu due to expire at the end of this season.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has now divulged that Chiefs did express their interest in the diminutive player and that his current contract with the club will expire In June 2024.

WHAT DID ZUNGU SAY?: “Kaizer Chiefs did talk to us some time ago. It’s just one of the parties that contacted us about Maduna,” Zungu told Far Post.

“He’s our player for quite some time. He signed a new contract two seasons ago. I hear people saying he’s going [at the] end of this season. He’s got another season with us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane is known to be a fan of young and promising players like Maduna, but it remains to be seen whether Amakhosi will make a move for the 23-year-old in the upcoming PSL transfer window

The former Ohlange High School student, who was nominated for the 2019-20 PSL Young Player of the Season award, has struggled with injuries in recent campaigns.

He has made just 11 appearances including five starts in the PSL in the current season - scoring once in the process.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MADUNA?: The skillful player is currently nursing an injury and it is unclear whether he will be available for selection after the current Fifa international break.

AmaZulu are set to take on Swallows FC in a PSL encounter in Durban on April 1.