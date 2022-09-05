Maduka reveals how Orlando Pirates 'weakness' was exploited by Maritzburg United

The Team of Choice silenced the Soweto heavyweights for the first time since 2016 and the tactician reveals how they managed to do it

Maritzburg United coach John Maduka has revealed he knew Orlando Pirates were vulnerable at the back and had a laid-down plan on how to get maximum points in the Premier Soccer League match staged at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

The only goal of the match was netted by Amadou Soukouna, whose second-half strike earned the Team of Choice their first win over the Buccaneers since 2016. It is the 30-year-old striker's second goal in three league matches for the Pietermaritzburg side.

The Maritzburg tactician is happy with the way his team handled themselves during the match before eventually securing the victory.

"We knew the best way to deal with Pirates was to make sure that we contain them, especially in the first half because they play with a lot of speed," Maduka said after the match as quoted by iDiski Times.

"They take the game to the opposition and try as much as they can to score an early goal and we managed to deal with that. We also had good chances.

"If you look at the first half, they didn’t have chances but we did with Soukouna. If he was sharp enough he would have given us something.

"But we waited for that moment to try to catch them on the counter-attack because they were looking forward to scoring that goal.

"But we knew somewhere somehow they would be vulnerable at the back and it did happen whereby we managed to get that penalty."

The win was Maritzburg's second in the seven matches they have played this season, with three ending in draws.

Pirates are placed third with 11 points after three wins from seven top-tier games, two draws and as many losses.

The next assignment for the Team of Choice will be on Friday against SuperSport United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.