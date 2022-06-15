Maduka: Maritzburg United confirm appointment of ex-Royal AM coach

The Malawian tactician has signed a three-year deal with the Team of Choice ahead of pre-season

Premier Soccer League side Maritzburg United have confirmed the appointment of John Maduka as their head coach.

Maduka recently resigned as Royal AM coach and has moved to Maritzburg, where he will be assisted by Ditheko Maduka as his first assistant.

"The former Bloemfontein Celtic and Royal AM head coach has signed a three-year contract, until June 2025, with the Team of Choice and will officially start at the club for the pre-season ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 premiership season," the club announced on its Twitter page.

"The 51-year-old Maduka previously coached Bloemfontein Celtic during the 2020/ 21 season and led the side to the final of that season’s MTN 8 Cup before being at the helm at Royal AM during the recently concluded 2021/ 2022 Premiership season.

"Maduka guided the club to the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup and position three in the league whilst producing a brand of football that was highly entertaining and effective, together with developing many young talents within the club."

While accepting the appointment, Maduka acknowledged the task ahead at his new workstation.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us, and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players," he said.

"Upon each visit to the Harry Gwala Stadium, one can feel the passion that the ‘Blue Army’ have for this club, and this support will be hugely important for the team in the upcoming season."

Maduka also revealed why he chose to take the Maritzburg United offer after resigning from Royal AM this week.

"It is a huge honour for me to represent and coach a club with the tradition and support base of Maritzburg United," added the tactician. "I am very excited to get started.

"After discussions with the chairman and the board, I felt their passion, ambition, and desire to be successful.

"I feel my ambition, together with my work ethic, can work to achieve the desired results for the club.

"I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together."

Maduka was in charge of Royal AM, who purchased the status of Bloemfontein Celtic at the beginning of last season, for only one campaign.