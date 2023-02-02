Maduka: Former Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein Celtic coach returns to Royal AM after Kaizer Chiefs defeat

Royal AM have announced the return of coach John Maduka following the team's defeat to Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Maduka is back at the KZN side after resigning last year

The retired midfielder was dismissed by Maritzburg

The Team of Choice will face Arrows this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The Malawian tactician has been jobless since he parted ways with Maritzburg United last November due to a poor run of results.

Maduka is back at Royal AM having resigned as the club's head coach at the end of last season having guided the team to a third place finish in the PSL and he joined Maritzburg.

Thwihli Thwahla issued the following statement on their official Instagram page on Thursday.

WHAT WAS SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maduka has reunited with coach Abram Nteo having worked together at Bloemfontein Celtic and Royal.

It is unclear whether Nteo will be demoted to assistant coach following Maduka's return to the KwaZulu-Natal club.

Nteo has been in charge of the team since late last year with Khabo Zondo being appointed the club's head of academy.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR ROYAL AM? Thwihli Thwahla will be away to Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

Royal will be looking to snap their three-match winless run in the PSL.