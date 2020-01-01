Maduka excited to take ‘challenging’ Bloemfontein Celtic coaching job

The Phunya Sele Sele boss says he is ready to take on the task to lead the club

New Bloemfontein coach John Maduka has thanked the club for giving him an opportunity to lead the club, praising chairman Max Tshabalala for his vision.

The former Phunya Sele Sele skipper says working under former coaches Steve Komphela and Veselin Jelusic meant his path was clear that he will be a head coach one day.

Maduka was handed the coaching job after Lehlohonolo Seema’s resignation a few weeks ago as he was hired at .

“Having assisted Jelusic and Steve, all those were signs that sooner or later I’d be a coach,” Maduka said as quoted by DailySun.

“I’ve learned a lot from Steve and Veselin. I also learned when I was given an opportunity to work as a co-coach with Seema, after Steve left in December 2018.

“You could tell that the chairman [Max Tshabalala] had a vision because he wanted people who played for the club, and now we are all coaching.

“I’m honoured that management believed in me. I’m excited and looking forward to the task ahead. This is a big challenge but that’s how human beings grow."

Having been with the Free State-based side from his playing days dating back to 2004, the Malawi legend added that he had to start crawling before eventually walking as he refers to a coaching career.

The former Mthatha Bucks central defender has equipped himself as a manager and now holds a South African Football Association (Safa) Level 1 and the Caf A Licence.

“Before we walk, we crawl. Before we crawl, we can’t see,” he added.

“The response from the players has been amazing. The boys are working very hard, the attitude is okay. I think that is because it is not like I’m a new man that is there, it is someone the players know.”

With the Mangaung-based outfit looking to finish inside the top eight bracket, the 49-year-old takes over a team that sits ninth on the Premier Soccer League ( ) log table with 28 points from 23 matches.

With the 2019/20 PSL season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since March, Siwelele is through to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals where they are scheduled to face .