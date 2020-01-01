Maduka: Bloemfontein Celtic hope their plan works against Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates in MTN8 final

The 50-year-old has explained why Siwelele are desperate to win the lucrative tournament after eliminating Matsatsantsa

Bloemfontein head John Maduka has promised that they will do their best in the 2020 MTN8 final as they await the winner between and .

Phunya Sele Sele advanced to the final after securing a 1-0 win over defending champions SuperSport United in the semi-final second-leg match in Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon.

The result saw Celtic win the two-legged affair 2-1 on aggregate and Maduka is keen to guide the team to its first major trophy since 2012 when they clinched the Telkom Knockout Cup.

“It is very important for us to go out there and win the cup for the team," Maduka told the media after the match, according to The Citizen.

"It has been a long time. This is our second cup final [in 2020] and we just hope that things go according to our plan.

"This is the third time we have gone into the final in recent years. We did not win in the previous two, this is the third time for us to win the cup."

Celtic reached the Telkom Knockout Cup final in 2017 where they were defeated by the now-defunct and they also lost to in the 2020 Nedbank Cup final.

“We just need to go out there and focus on the game and try to make sure that we do our best. It will be very good for the team to win it, especially for a team that is run without a sponsor," he continued.

"It is not very easy but in the field of play the boys have been working very hard and focusing on the job at hand and this is the reward that we get.

"We just need to focus on the final and try to win. It will not be easy, but we have given ourselves a chance to win a cup by getting in the final."

The Malawian tactician was pleased with his midfield with Given Mashikinya having played a long free-kick to Victor Letsoalo, who netted the only goal of the second-leg match in the 50th minute.

“We have the right balance in the midfield because most of the games are won there," the retired central midfielder said.

"The players have to make sure that whoever plays comes and gives their best and Mashikinya and Lucky have done that.

"Those two join in on the attack and help the defence when we are defending. I am happy to have the midfield that I have in the team," he added.

"Whoever is available will play and they will do a good job because there is a lot of competition."

Pirate are taking a 3-0 aggregate lead into their second-leg clash against Chiefs which will be played at FNB Stadium on Sunday.