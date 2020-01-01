Maduka: Bloemfontein Celtic appoint former Malawi international as head coach

The Mangaung-based outfit has reacted swiftly to the departure of Seema with the new technical team now confirmed

Bloemfontein have announced former captain John Maduka as their new head coach.

Maduka takes over from Lehlohonolo Seema who left the Phunya Sele Sele for on Monday morning.

Former midfielder Abram Nteo will serve as Maduka's assistant after being promoted from the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team.

Simon Gopane will keep his position as the club's goalkeeper coach.

The club confirmed the latest coaching changes to their technical team in a statement.

" confirms the appointment of John Maduka of the club and we have promoted Abram 'Wire' Nteo as the new assistant coach with Simon Gopane still as the goalkeeper coach and they will work hand-in-hand with John Maduka," said the club.

"They've all got a good working relationship as they played together at the club."

"Abram 'Wire' Nteo was the MDC head coach and they have previously promoted from the MDC to the senior team," concluded the statement.

Maduka spent five years as a Celtic player between 2004 and 2009 before being handed a different position at the club.

He was an assistant to Seema for more than two years and he understands the culture of the club very well.

More to follow...