Madubanya: Former Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United midfielder retires from football

The former Clever Boys midfielder has decided to hang up his boots after a glittering career in the top-flight

Former and SuperSport United midfielder Letladi Madubanya has announced retirement from professional football at the age of 36.

The hard-tackling midfielder has struggled to find a club after parting ways with FC at the end of the previous campaign, saying age was not on his side.

Madubanya has played in the South African top-flight for more than a decade, saying he has no regrets because he retires with gold medals.

“I have called it quits. I have enjoyed playing football and I am thankful to everyone who contributed to my career," Madubanya told Daily Sun.

“But I sat down and thought hard. I felt it was time to retire and do other things. Age was no longer on my side. I am having a good time coaching youngsters. It feels good to give back to the kids.”

Boasting two Premier Soccer League ( ) titles with Matsatsantsa and as many Telkom Knockout Cup medals with Bloemfontein and Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele, the Alexandra-born player is taking it easy and not rushing into planning life after football.

“It’s good to retire with medals to show,” he added.

“I am pleased with what I have achieved. I have no regrets in my career. I have a good life because of football and I cannot complain at all.

“It was a good ride. I am just enjoying coaching the youngsters. Let’s wait and see what happens in the future. Time will tell.”

Meanwhile, the burly midfielder has also featured for Platinum Stars and Tembisa Classic as well as Bay United but will be recalled for being one of coach Gavin Hunt's most favoured players.