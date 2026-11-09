This was not the night Atletico Madrid's fans had been waiting for from Julian Alvarez. The Argentine striker endured a frustrating evening in the 1-2 defeat to Barcelona.

Alvarez did not deliver against Barcelona. He created the Rojiblancos' goal and ran himself into the ground, trying constantly, but nothing fell the way he wanted.

Spanish newspaper Sport reported that Atletico's fans fixed on the two clear chances Alvarez wasted.

The most glaring came in the first half. Alvarez found himself one-on-one with Joan Garcia, only for the Barcelona goalkeeper to stop the attempt and gather the ball superbly.

Another fell to him in the final minutes, when he tried to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and sent it over the bar instead.

This match mattered. Alvarez needed it to recover his self-confidence, prove his talent and restore his standing with the fans, after a tense spell triggered by the collapse of his move to Barcelona.

His performance sparked a wide wave of criticism. Journalist Manu Carreno was particularly sharp on Cadena SER radio: "He is still unable to prove that he is worth 100 or 150 million euros," before adding: "Atletico needs a striker who decides matches."

Carreno argued that Alvarez must take an extra step forward, insisting he has not yet proved he can make the difference in the big matches.

Former player Kiki Narvaez took aim at the missed chances too, saying: "They are two very clear chances, to the point that there was not even any reason to shout."

Much of the criticism zeroed in on Alvarez's lack of decisiveness, his weakness in finishing off attacks, and the sky-high expectations that followed his transfer.

Ladislao Monino, of El Pais, said: "Given his technical abilities, it is not normal for Julian Alvarez to waste two chances as clear as that, as he did."

Analyst Nacho Valencia, on Radio Marca, was just as cutting about the Spider, telling listeners live on air: "You leave feeling like you threw your money in the bin."