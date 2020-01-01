Madondo headlines player exodus at Baroka as Kerr prepares for new season

The technical team has decided to offload those who contributed little to them surviving relegation last term in an attempt to freshen up the squad

have parted ways with no less than five players as preparations for the 2020-21 season continues.

In a statement released on Friday, Baroka confirmed the departures of Ethen Sampson, Ayanda Dlamini, Mandisi Gadla, Khulegani Madondo and Ivan Mahangwahaya.

Furthermore, the Polokwane-based outfit revealed Kagiso Selemela has been transfer-listed.

Kagiso Selemela has been placed on transfer.#LennaKeMoroka #GlobalOilSA #Monflair pic.twitter.com/4zs3wxTRi8 — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) September 25, 2020

Sampson only joined Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele in January, arriving on a free transfer following his departure from New United in December 2019.

The 26-year-old right-back featured in nine league matches for Baroka and made three Nedbank Cup appearances during his time and scored once.

Dlamini had been with Baroka for three years but he found himself having to play second fiddle to goalkeepers such as Oscarine Masuluke among other shot-stoppers in the team.

He was limited to just 23 appearances across all competitions in his three-year stay with the club, conceding 25 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

Gadla is another player who arrived at the start of the year from the North-West University but with just games under his belt and no goal, the technical team felt he wasn't the right striker to lead the club's attack.

Madondo, formerly of and , joined the Baroka from Richards Bay at the start of the season but he could only manage 12 appearances all-season.

Mahangwahaya, 31, struggled to adapt to life at Baroka after joining them from in January.

The centre-forward had raised his hand during his time with Black in the NFD and Gavin Hunt gave him the chance to shine at the highest level.

But with only six appearances and a single assist, Mahangwahaya simply didn't do enough to convince Dylan Kerr that he deserves to be in his plans for the new campaign.

Selemela, 23, featured a few times for the club this past season with 11 matches under his belt but his efforts weren't enough for the club to keep him.

Of course, Kerr can still change his mind about Selemela provided no team comes forward with a concrete offer to either sign him permanently or loan from Baroka.