Madisha: Treble-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns' shining light in defence

Goal discusses the former South Africa youth international's rise as an under-appreciated defender

centre-back Motjeka Madisha is steadily becoming one of the best defenders in the country.



The 25-year-old player looks incredibly reliable at the moment with Masandawana having set their sights on title and Nedbank Cup.

Nurtured in the Sundowns academy, Madisha has produced some spectacular displays at the heart of the defence for the team over the past five months.



The former under-20 captain caught the eye during this season's Telkom Knockout and he was one of Sundowns' top performers as they went all the way to clinch the trophy.

Coach Pitso Mosimane called for Madisha to be recalled to the Bafana Bafana squad as he felt that he was as good as defender and national team captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.



Madisha's performances have coincided with the Brazilians' two successive clean sheets in domestic competitions as he continues to impress this season.



On Saturday evening, Madisha picked up his second consecutive man-of-the-match accolade after Mosimane's side edged out 1-0 after extra-time.

The Nedbank Cup quarter-final victory followed after the tough-tackling player had inspired the Tshwane giants to a 1-0 PSL win over Stellienbosch FC in midweek, where he was also named man-of-the-match.

Madisha has had an up-and-down time over the last two seasons with experienced campaigners Mosa Lebusa and Wayne Arendse being preferred ahead of him.

Blessed with speed, strength and good tackling ability, has been given a chance to prove himself by Mosimane this season and he has repaid the former Bafana Bafana coach's faith in him.

The former M Tigers player is building a solid partnership with one of the best defenders in the league, Ricardo Nascimento, who boasts a different set of skills.

The two players have skills that complement each other hence they have been playing regularly under Mosimane.

Towering Brazilian player Nascimento is known for his impressive match awareness, leadership, great aerial ability as well as impeccable experience.

Their splendid partnership is surely helping Madisha develop into a top-quality central defender and an important player for treble-chasing Masandawana.

There is no doubt Madisha will be key as Sundowns make a late push for the last two available trophies this season.