Madisha: Mamelodi Sundowns postpone tributes amidst death uncertainty

With a formal identification of the corpse yet to be processed, Downs have asked the PSL to postpone the planned tributes ahead of the midweek games

have asked the Premier Soccer League to postpone the planned tributes for defender Motjeka Madisha, who was understood to have passed away in a car crash on Sunday morning, as the corpse is yet to be formally identified.

The have revealed that there are certain issues still to be resolved by the South African Police Services regarding the reported death of the international, and have indefinitely cancelled the moment of silence planned in remembrance of the player.

Madisha is understood to have died in a car crash that occurred in the East Rand in the early hours of Sunday, but his employers, Sundowns have been taking a cautious approach in confirming the player’s death.

Two days after the incident, the club are yet to issue a conclusive statement on the situation and the player's fate.

Ahead of mid-week league matches as Sundowns host TS Galaxy on Tuesday, the PSL says the Brazilians made a request that a moment of silence for the player be put on hold.

“Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club has asked the PSL to postpone the observance of a moment of silence in respect of Mr Motjeka Madisha until certain issues have been resolved by the South African Police Services,” The PSL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The latest development comes less than 24 hours after Sundowns announced “a period of uncertainty” surrounding the reported death of Madisha.

The player’s family met pathologists on Monday and now await DNA identification of the remains, which were burnt beyond recognition in the accident.

Madisha is thought to have been the driver of the car involved in the tragic incident, but Downs appear unwilling to confirm the defender's passing until DNA results confirm it was him at the wheel.

“The nature of the horrific car crash that took place on the Zuurfontein Road near Chloorkop requires that all processes be followed by the necessary authorities with relevant expertise to confirm the identity of the driver," said Sundowns in a statement on Monday.

“The Madisha family requests privacy and the relevant protocols be followed during this difficult period of uncertainty. Mamelodi Sundowns will communicate further details after consultation with the Madisha family once the DNA test results have been released.”

There has also been conflicting information released in relation to Madisha's passing, with police reporting the car crash occurred early Sunday, while Sundowns have stated that the tragic incident happened on Saturday night.

The accident came after Sundowns celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday evening, although the defender is understood not to have attended the event.