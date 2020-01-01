Madisha insists 'it is not confusing' for Mamelodi Sundowns players taking instructions from three coaches

The Brazilians technical team is comprised of established tacticians who have previously been head coaches at various PSL clubs

defender Motjeka Madisha has dismissed talk of a chaotic dressing room led by three mentors, saying players “understand what the coaches want from us.”

Downs have co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, while Steve Komphela comes in as a senior coach.

Mngqithi has the final say in the event of a decision-making impasse in a set-up prompted by the departure of former head coach Pitso Mosimane who is now at .

Taking instructions from three coaches, Madisha insists that the players understand what is expected from them by the technical team.

“It is not confusing, we understand what they want from us, and we’ve been working well with them,” said Madisha as per Sowetan Live.

“Steve Komphela is one of the great coaches. We are happy that he is part of the Mamelodi Sundowns family. He is more open to anything.

“Whenever you have a problem, you can go to him and whenever you need to improve on certain things you can go to him. He can add value to your football career. He does that, so I will say three coaches are more like what coach Pitso was to us.”

Madisha has featured in every minute of all Downs' matches this season after making 28 Premier Soccer League appearances last season under Mosimane.

“Pitso helped me to be a better player today. When I started, he would call me and tell me where I need to improve,” Madisha said.

“So just because he is not here, it doesn’t mean we don’t communicate. He still helps me even now while he is away. It was a bit emotional when he left. I didn’t believe it, but as a coach, he needs to take his career to the next level, and I’m happy for him that he went to to do what he has been doing with us.”

Madisha is currently with the Bafana Bafana squad preparing for back-to-back qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe.

Due to the defender’s consistency at club level, coach Molefi Ntseki has expressed faith in Madisha who could stay in the tactician’s plans throughout the qualifying campaign if he does not drop in form.