Madisha: Fifa president Infantino sends condolences on Mamelodi Sundowns defender's passing

The Masandawana central defender's death was unfortunately the latest in an increasing list of South African footballers killed in road accidents

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has issued his condolences on the tragic passing of defender Motjeka Madisha.

Madisha reportedly died in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday morning, just three weeks after another Sundowns player, Anele Ngcongca, lost his life in the same tragic manner.

In a letter addressed to the South African Football Association (Safa), Infantino expressed his condolences to the South African football fraternity.



“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the tragic and sudden passing of international player Motjeka Madisha. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss," the Fifa boss wrote.

“During his career, Motjeka Madisha was regularly capped by in recent years. At club level, having started his career at M Tigers FC, he will be remembered for his stint at Mamelodi Sundowns FC, which started in 2016, where he notably won three consecutive championship titles. He played also one season at FC.

“Bafana Bafana regular, pivotal member of the team, humble and always smiling, his personality, his loyalty and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the South African Football Association and to Mamelodi Sundowns and, most importantly, to Motjeka’s family, teammates, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.

“We hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little peace and solace in this time of sadness.”

Madisha was just 25 years old at the time of his passing and had played 123 matches in all competitions for the Brazilians after making his debut for the Tshwane club in a 3-1 Caf defeat away to Nigerian side in August 2016.

He had 12 Bafana Bafana caps and one international goal to his credit and had looked poised to become a regular for the national team in the years ahead.