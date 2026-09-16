Expectations were high when Werner returned to RB Leipzig from Chelsea in 2022 for €20 million. The striker had made his breakthrough in Saxony and played his way onto the international stage. But the mood quickly soured. Werner's second spell at Leipzig soon became a misunderstanding.

Now, though, the 30-year-old does not blame himself alone. In an interview with Transfermarkt, Werner criticised his former club: "It was different from my first spell, when the game revolved around me. Even so, it went pretty well until that injury before the World Cup, which cost me the tournament. It was my first major operation. Then a few other things happened in everyday life and in football that made me feel I was not being appreciated."

Timo Werner speaks about Marco Rose and his time at RB

Previously, Werner had spoken about a lack of communication with then coach Marco Rose. The 50-year-old rejected that version of events at the time. Now Werner looks back on that period with more nuance: "There are moments when things are going well, and then there are times when things are not going so well."

Following his second Leipzig intermezzo, Werner first moved to Tottenham before returning to RB on loan again in June 2025. In the end, he no longer played any role there and did not even make the squad. Overall, Werner made 211 competitive appearances for Leipzig, scoring an impressive 113 goals and registering 47 assists.

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Then, in the summer of 2026, the 57-cap international finally made the move across the Atlantic and joined the San Jose Earthquakes on a free transfer, with RB Leipzig even making a loss in the process. "I simply wanted to do something different for once. If you really think about it, it was basically just back and forth between London and Leipzig. I could also have signed for another club in England, and there were also options in the Bundesliga. Both leagues are fun, but it was simply time for something new. Even though I am only 30, I felt that a new chapter in my life should begin."

So far, Werner has made a decent impact for the Earthquakes. In 15 matches, he has scored six goals and set up five more. His contract in San Jose runs until 2028.