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The German national team’s rapid progress under head coach Jürgen Klopp has surprised former international Stefan Effenberg.

“That Klopp’s influence is already so clear after just six matches and numerous experiments and changes to the squad is hard to believe,” the 58-year-old wrote in his column for t-online. “The German team,” he added after the 3-1 win in Serbia and the 5-0 victory over the Netherlands, “have made an enormous leap – in just the 180 minutes in Belgrade and Berlin.”

Effenberg also issued an “urgent” warning against “expectations rising too quickly again”. The team “currently seem to be on a good path, one that can give us all confidence”, but they must be given time, as Klopp himself also stressed. “If Germany lose to a top-class opponent such as world champions Spain in the Nations League quarter-finals in March, there must not be an immediate public backlash.”

Effenberg sees the results as secondary for now, despite the two wins to end the year. What matters more, he said, is “this new image the national team present”. It means fans could forgive “a defeat, a stumble, or a match in which things do not go well” for a simple reason: “because the self-sacrifice, commitment and heart are there. Willingness to run, willingness to fight, enjoyment of the game: that is what we as fans and experts want to see. And it has been a long time since we saw it like this.”

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Lothar Matthäus believes the upturn is also feeding back into the squad. “I think the players now enjoy joining up with the national team just as much as we did under Franz Beckenbauer from 1986 to 1990. Because they sense the mood in the country and because they are part of that mood,” the record Germany international wrote in his column for RTL/Sky.