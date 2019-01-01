Madagascar replaces Zambia as Bafana Bafana's new opponents
The South African Football Association (Safa) has finally found a replacement for Zambia who decided to cancel their friendly against Bafana Bafana due to xenophobic attacks that have rocked South Africa over the past few days.
Bafana Bafana will now face Madagascar on Saturday night. The match is scheduled for 19h00 SA time at the Orlando Stadium.
Bafana Bafana will play Madagascar on Saturday, 7 September 2019 at Orlando Stadium. Kick off 19h00. The match will replace the cancelled Zambia friendly pic.twitter.com/yFTYOPv6C4— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 4, 2019
Safa announced soon after Zambia's withdraw on Tuesday that they were in talks with one Cosafa country, and an agreement with Madagascar was eventually reached.
Madagascar is on the rise after upsetting the odds to reach the quarter-final stages of Afcon 2019 in Egypt.
Nicolas Dupuis is expected to assemble a squad that will travel to South Africa in the next few hours, although this could be a mission given that Madagascar wasn't scheduled to play until the 20th of September.
However, Madagascar is expected to bring their strongest possible squad for this international friendly.
The match will be Molefi Ntseki's first since replacing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana on a permanent basis.