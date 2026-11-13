Macron leads international campaign to support Wenger in battle to topple Infantino from FIFA throne

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In a move that could redraw the map of world football, British press reports have revealed a surprise effort by French President Emmanuel Macron to persuade his compatriot Arsène Wenger, Arsenal's former legendary manager, to run for the presidency of the International Federation of Association Football, FIFA, in a direct challenge to the current president Gianni Infantino.

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According to the German newspaper "Bild", Macron has pledged full support for Wenger should he decide to run in the next presidential election. He even offered to rally other heads of state and government behind the candidacy, an unprecedented scenario that turns the FIFA election from a sporting contest into a political battle.

The deadline for submitting candidacy papers falls on 18 November, just days away, and anticipation is building over Wenger's final decision, expected this week. So will "the Professor" accept the biggest challenge of his career and take on his current president?

FIFA hold their presidential election in March 2027. Infantino wants another term, but this time he faces a potential rival who commands enormous respect across football, backed by heavy political cover from the Élysée Palace.

The great irony? Wenger is the very man Infantino brought to FIFA in 2019, after more than 20 years leading Arsenal's technical staff and his retirement from coaching in 2018. Since joining, Wenger has served as Chief of Global Football Development and become one of the most influential figures inside the international federation.

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Tension between the two men has grown clear in recent months. Wenger publicly criticised Infantino's controversial plan last summer to attract private sector investors to FIFA, warning that it could change the identity of the game and subject it to the logic of money.

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During his time at FIFA, Wenger ranked among the most prominent supporters of holding the World Cup every two years, and he presented ambitious plans to stage the European Championship in odd-numbered years in a bid to restructure the international calendar. The project ran into fierce opposition from UEFA, the professional players' union FIFPRO, and the Association of European Leagues and Clubs, all of whom criticised the crowded schedule and the strain of extra matches on players. The plan collapsed in 2021.

Wenger still played his part in the decision to organise an expanded Club World Cup, and he backed Infantino's move to expand the World Cup to 48 teams, proof of his ability to blend a reformist vision with political realism inside FIFA.

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Now the former pupil may become a fierce rival to his president. Wenger's contract with FIFA runs out at the end of this year, and it remains unclear whether it will be renewed should he decide to stand, adding to the uncertainty.

If Wenger does enter the race, the battle will not be easy. Infantino holds a wide network of relationships across the continental confederations, while Wenger is banking on his clean reputation, his long experience, and French political support that could tip the balance.

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Between Macron's ambition, Infantino's calculations and Wenger's awaited decision, world football stands on the edge of a new phase, one that could transform the way the most popular game on the planet is run.