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Gianni Infantino may find himself facing the most serious challenge since he took over as president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), after an unexpected rival emerged who threatens to upset his electoral calculations and open the door to the end of his era.

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Philippe Diallo's candidacy is no longer a symbolic gesture. It has become a serious bid that could redraw the battle for the leadership of world football, with reports suggesting the Frenchman has a support base approaching 100 votes.

Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, has officially announced his candidacy, putting himself in direct opposition to Infantino. The incumbent is preparing for an election that doesn't look as easy as expected, despite his extensive network of relationships and support within the continental confederations.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", citing "L'Equipe", the French federation president has already rallied the backing of close to 100 votes. It's a sign that European opposition to Infantino is turning into a tangible electoral movement, one that could threaten the incumbent's chances of keeping his post.

Infantino has spent months preparing his election campaign. Even so, his image has come under growing criticism, particularly in Europe, over a number of controversial decisions and positions.

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His closeness to US President Donald Trump and granting him the Nobel Peace Prize, along with criticism of how the World Cup has been run, rank among the biggest controversies of his FIFA leadership. They have also weakened his standing with some parts of the football world.

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Still, Infantino holds a significant electoral advantage. His strong relationships with a large number of national federations in Africa, Asia and South America give him an influential voting bloc that's hard to ignore.

Diallo plans to capitalise on European discontent. He'll rely mainly on the support of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), which comprises 55 associations, while also trying to attract votes from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), which holds 35 votes.

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According to "L'Equipe", the French candidate has strong backing from French President Emmanuel Macron, who is said to have helped him build an electoral base approaching 100 votes. That figure doesn't guarantee victory. It does give him a strong starting point against the current FIFA president, who is estimated to have between 80 and 90 guaranteed votes.

Investigations and concerns threaten Infantino's future

Infantino's problems don't end with his French rival's manoeuvres. The coming months could make his position even more difficult, particularly amid talk of moves within UEFA to open an investigation into his management. The aim would be to uncover any possible irregularities and weaken his position ahead of the election.

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His close relationship with Trump could also become a fresh political burden. The British newspaper "The Telegraph" has pointed to the possibility of him being summoned before the US Congress as part of investigations into his ties with the US president.

The timing is extremely sensitive. The election campaign is scheduled to conclude on 18 March in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, which leaves both sides room to reshuffle their cards in a race that could still spring surprises.

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A new card in the battle to topple Infantino

To turn his candidacy into a genuine threat, Diallo needs a campaign team with experience and influence in the corridors of world football. Enter Kevin Lamour, FIFA's former "third guardian", who could play an influential role in his campaign.

Lamour was sidelined during Infantino's tenure after criticising some of his policies. He still has good relationships with a number of prominent figures in international football, though, and knows the inner workings of the world governing body and its decision-making mechanisms in detail.

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His possible addition could prove a significant boost for Diallo, who needs figures capable of communicating with national federations and rallying votes behind his electoral project.

Infantino remains the favourite to retain the FIFA presidency. But Diallo's rise, and his backing of close to 100 votes, present the upcoming election with a different scenario and raise a big question: will the Infantino era end with a French surprise?