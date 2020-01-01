Macheke: Stellenbosch sign ex-Bidvest Wits midfielder

Steve Barker has added another signing to his already decent squad as he aims to guide Stellies into the top-eight next season

Stellenbosch FC has announced the signing of former midfielder Zitha Macheke on a free transfer following the club’s sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The former midfielder is one of the players to have found a new home from the Braamfontein-based club at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Macheke has been a key figure for the Students under ex-coach Gavin Hunt who has since joined Chiefs on Thursday.

And the club welcomed the former man in an official statement on Friday.

“SFC is pleased to announce its latest acquisition in the successful signing of Zitha Macheke from Bidvest Wits,” reads a statement from Stellenbosch.

The 26-year-old former Chippa United player is set to boost coach Steve Barker’s troops with his experience having graduated from the Amakhosi development ranks back in 2014.

With Barker having led Stellies to a decent 10th-place finish with 36 points from 30 matches last season, they are now looking to challenge for a top-eight spot next season.

On the other hand, Macheke follows the likes of Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa, and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss who are on their way to .

Moreover, TTM has also confirmed the departure of inspirational midfielder Thabang Monare who is heavily linked with a move to the Glamour Boys to link up with the four-time winner.

In addition, Sifiso Hlanti is also reported to have chosen Amakhosi as he is earmarked to fill the void left by veteran left-back Tsepo Masilela who is plying his trade with .

More players are expected to leave the club now known as TTM, and they Thulani Hlatshwayo who has reportedly signed with and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Johannesburg-born, Macheke, featured in 34 games across all competitions for the Clever Boys and produced a single assist in the 2019-20 season.

Macheke has amassed over 100 appearances in the South African top-flight and featured six times in Wits’ Caf Confederation Cup campaign last season where they reached the group stages.