Macheke: Polokwane City still interested in Bidvest Wits defender - Larsen

The 49-year-old mentor would be happy to reunite with the tough-tackling player at Rise and Shine

head coach Clinton Larsen is eager to work with Zitha Macheke again in the future.

The versatile defender was heavily linked with a move to Rise and Shine during the last transfer window, but he stayed put at .

Larsen was hoping to reunite with Macheke having worked with the former player at .

The experienced tactician indicated that there were negotiations between Wits and Polokwane regarding the player's services two months ago.

“That’s between our clubs [if really Polokwane wanted the player in January], but I think there were talks,” said Larsen on Far Post.

“Yes, we always talking about players and possible recruitments in the window period that allow us to bring players in and you know names are always thrown around.

“You know every club does it, and yeah he’s a player that you know I would look forward to work with again if I get the opportunity because you know."

Macheke enjoyed regular game time under Larsen at the Chilli Boys, but the former Bloemfontein coach was fired by the club in September 2019.

"I believe that he’s done well under me, and as a result got his move to Wits," the former midfielder added.

“And yes so if the chance comes up in the future again and there is a possibility, I would probably look at it.

“I can’t 100 percent confirm, but I do think there may have been talks. Yes, I did work with him before and I rate him quite highly. I think he’s a good player.”

Macheke has made 16 appearances for Wits in the this season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.