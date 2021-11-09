Macario and Lavelle headline new-look USWNT squad for Australia friendlies

Catarino Macario and Rose Lavelle headline a relatively inexperienced U.S. women's national team squad for a pair of upcoming friendlies against Australia.

The USWNT will take on the 2023 World Cup hosts twice, with the first game coming on November 27 in Sydney ahead of a rematch three days later in Newcastle.

Vlatko Andonovski's squad features an influx of relatively new faces, with all but one, Macario, playing in the NWSL.

The USWNT squad

GOALKEEPERS: Bella Bixby (Portland Thorns FC; 0), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 7), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 0)

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (OL Reign; 2/0), Abby Dahlkemper (Houston Dash; 77/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 43/1), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC; 6/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 7/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 197/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 61/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 106/24), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 66/17), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 12/3), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 31/4), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 0/0), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 20/2)

FORWARDS: Bethany Balcer (OL Reign; 0/0), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 7/2), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 10/1), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 43/13), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0)

What was said?

“We still have a few players out with injuries, so this roster is a mixture of players with a lot of experience in World Cups and Olympics, some who have been a part of the program for a while but who are looking to make their mark in international soccer and a few who are getting a first chance with the national team in an event like this,” said Andonovski.

“We’ve turned the page towards 2023 World Cup qualifying and rarely do we get the chance to test young players in environments filled with adversity, so we need to take advantage of what these two games will offer us.

"It’s exciting to get a chance to see all these players together in our environment and give them a chance to play against one of the best teams in the world.”

A closer look

In total, the 22-player squad features 10 players who won bronze medals at the 2020 Olympics and six who were on the team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Only two players, Becky Sauerbrunn and Kristie Mewis, are over the age of 30, while the squad features five players searching for their first senior cap.

Among those are goalkeepers Bella Bixby of Portland Thorns FC and Casey Murphy of the North Carolina Courage, who join Jane Campbell among the goalkeeping group.

Ashley Sanchez, Bethany Balcer and Morgan Weaver will also all be hoping to earn their first cap.

Midge Purce, who will be looking for her eighth cap, has been listed among the forward group, having previously featured in defense for the USWNT.

She's joined in the forward unit by Ashley Hatch who, like Purce, is a candidate for NWSL MVP, while defender Emily Fox is up for NWSL Rookie of the Year honors.

