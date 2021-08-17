Mabunda: Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with long-serving midfielder

The 33-year-old leaves Masandawana after eight success-filled seasons although punctuated by a loan stint at Free State Stars

Veteran midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has confirmed his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns and hinted at returning to Chloorkop as a coach.

Mabunda leaves Sundowns after winning five Premier Soccer League titles with them but could not be credited for a sixth one after failing to make a single appearance in last season’s league triumph.

He also helped the Brazilians to the 2016 Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, a Nedbank Cup and a Telkom Knockout trophy.

As he leaves Masandawana, Mabunda gave a hint of him coming back to coach the club.

“It’s a very emotional time for me, it always will be. Even in my heart, there is a special place for this field [Chloorkop],” Mabunda told Sundowns’ media.

“Everything that I could ever think of doing or wanted to achieve was started and initiated on this field. So it’s something that will always be close to my heart. It’s no longer about me being on the field play but being a part of this wonderful family.

“I hope it’s not the last time I walk on this field, but it’s actually the last time I walk on it as a footballer. It’s been a wonderful journey and an exciting one. It’s not easy to be in this position but it was really worth it to be in this changing room.”

Mabunda was signed by Sundowns from Black Leopards in 2013 but initially struggled for game time.

That saw him being sent on loan to Free State Stars for the 2014/15 season before returning to become one of the key midfielders at Masandawana.

But the departure of ex-Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane saw him failing to feature in any match across all competitions last season.

“My story is one the most unique stories ever to be told in this country. When I came to this club, nobody actually really knew about me. I have been through any kind of up and down that you could ever think of a player who came to Mamelodi Sundowns,” said Mabunda.

“If you think about the bad times, you look at my story, if you think about the bad times, you look at my story. It is a really special journey that I have had with the club, through thick and thin.

"The club has always been in support of me and my career and I always had to give my all regardless of whether I am on the field of play or not. I have always been the number one supporter of the club.



“I feel that the time has come for me to move on to another stage of my life and another assignment that God will give me. It really is not easy to say goodbye, especially to a club that has given me so much… but every good thing does have an ending.”

It is not yet clear if he will continue playing this season although he was linked with a move to Swallows FC last season.