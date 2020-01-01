Mabotsa on what could disturb Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns' title challenge

The retired defender feels that the prolonged inactivity of PSL action will affect clubs' rhythm if the season continues

Former defender Isaac Mabotsa has predicted that Kaizer Chiefs will win the Premier Soccer League ( ) race but the long break from football could complicate matters between Amakhosi and their closest challengers .

Chiefs lead the standings and are four points ahead of second-placed Sundowns. If football resumes, Chiefs will have to play eight games to complete their campaign, while Sundowns have a played a game fewer than the leaders.

Giving the example of , who came back to complete the season as a side which lost steam, Mabotsa feels that most PSL teams will return with their tempo affected following four months of inactivity.

More teams

Barca led the La Liga race by two points before football was suspended in but when play resumed, they finished as runners-up, five points behind eventual champions .

“It’s going to be tough. They [PSL teams] have been inactive for too long in terms of rhythm,” Mabotsa told iDiski TV.

“If you look at it, teams like Barcelona, for me, are struggling. There are a lot of things happening there but if in terms of rhythm, most teams will suffer.

“Yes, as you are saying, it [the season] should be completed but to be honest Chiefs are leading at the moment but you never know what’s going to happen. Let’s wait and see what’s going to happen.”

With Downs having played a game fewer than Chiefs, the title race is likely to end as a tightly-contested affair which makes it a tough call for Mabotsa to predict, although he tipped his former club to cross the finishing line first.

Article continues below

“The team that has a chance to win the league at the moment are Chiefs but let us not write Sundowns off because, for me, either of them will lift the league,” said Mabotsa.

“Even Wits were in the title race but the way things happened disturbed them and I don’t think they will come back. But I will give it to Chiefs and then if Chiefs fail, definitely Sundowns will take it.”

The likes of , SuperSport United, and have outside chances of ghosting into the race and become champions.